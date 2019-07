In the final match of the event, Keykha with 14/567 points stood on the second place.

The 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships was held in attendance of 80 gymnasts in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 19-22 June.

Jordan and China also ranked first and third respectively.

The pommel horse is an artistic gymnastics apparatus. Traditionally, it is used by only male gymnasts.

