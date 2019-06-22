MP: Shooting down US drone indicates Iran's vigilance

Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman Ali Najafi Khoshroudi slammed the US aggression, saying the US act is regarded as breaching sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

Based on the international law, no country will be able to violate other country's airspace, he said.

In this case the country whose rights have been violated can defend itself, Najafi Khoshroudi added.

He also referred to using other countries' bases for its own interests as misusing their soil.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Najafi Khoshroudi called for respecting territorial integrity and good neighborliness.

This is vivid intervention which will make the issues more complicated and Iran will be able to complain international community.

Reacting to allegations made by one of the American officials as regards releasing Photoshop pictures of the drone to reverse the reality, he said no country will sell its military and defensive power.

Earlier, National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) on Friday announced that the American spy drone has been shot down over the territorial waters of Iran.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at a high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

In an emergency phone conversation on Thursday night with the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there was "indisputable" evidence that a US drone had violated Iran's airspace.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish