Chinese director: Iran's cinema has set an influential pattern

In an interview with IRNA, Wang Fan noted that the mastery of Iranian filmmakers and their use of very pristine subjects has always been tangible and instructive.

"Perhaps less can be found all over the world for filmmakers who can get so many different subjects to make the world's premier works to use."

She said that, unlike the cinematic powers of the world, including Hollywood, it should not be forgotten that Iranian directors are well-known throughout the world and can make films that compete globally.

The Chinese filmmaker argued that Iranians were able to advance in such an extent in film making, and less power could compete with them in this field and that they were the best in their region, could be an informative experience for all.

The Chinese filmmaker specializes in film and Iranian cinema and film making, saying that Iranians have their own style and style that is worthy of the world.

Wang Fan stated that Iranian films give the spectators a special feeling. They attract them. Special relief for seeing Iranian films. The films are very natural and have been less experienced in different parts of the world.

He added that Iranian films are interesting for the countries of the world, adding that other countries such as China want to connect with and learn about Iran's cinema. China's cinema is eager to expand ties and cooperation with Iran, a country that makes world-class films. The arena is intriguing.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish