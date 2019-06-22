Iran foreign Ministry summons UAE chargé d’affaires

Tehran does not accept other countries' providing any facilities to the foreign forces in order to violate water, land and air territory of Iran; the countries cannot deny their responsibilities in these cases, Iran said in the meeting.

Iran had already protested to the Swiss envoy in Tehran Markus Leitner who represents the United States interests in Iran, over the violation of its airspace by the US drone.

During the meeting, Foreign Ministry director general for Americas Mohsen Baharvand submitted an official written protest to the Swiss diplomat in which he voiced his protest to the intrusion of a US drone into Iranian airspace.

Baharvand said "Iran holds Washington responsible for the outcomes" of such provocative actions.

In a letter the UN Security Council chief on Friday, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-e Ravanchi protested against the US violation of the Iranian air space and emphasized that "we are not after war, but will defend the country against any aggression".

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan Province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also in a message said, “At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.”

“We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” he added.

