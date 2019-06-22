22 June 2019 - 15:22
UK deputy foreign secretary to visit Tehran

Andrew Morris

Tehran, June 22, IRNA – UK Deputy Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Andrew Morrison will be heading for Tehran tomorrow, on Sunday. FCO said that the visit aims to hold transparent and constructive talks with Iran.

 UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office by announcing the upcoming visit of the UK deputy foreign secretary said that it would work to reduce tensions.

This news will be updated.

