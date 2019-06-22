Iran's armed forces fully prepared to defend country: Senior commander

Hajizadeh made the remarks speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) defense correspondent two days after an intruding US surveillance drone was downed over Iran's territorial waters by the IRGC aerospace force in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US measure ran counter to the international regulations and custom and so we acted based on our legal duties," the IRGC commander said.

“The US violation may have been done by a general or some operators; we don’t know about that. However, this act is a violation of international aviation regulations by a spy drone which received our natural response."

He said that Iran responds to violation of its airspace in this way and “in case the violation will be repeated, our response will be repeated too.”

Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir Ali Hajizadeh talking in a ceremony

where the wreckage of a US downed drone was unveiled in Tehran on June 21, 2019.

“No one provides us with defense equipment, including missiles and defense systems, hence we produce all the needed equipment indigenously,” Hajizadeh said.

He noted that the defense system that shot down the US super-advanced spy drone was fully Iran-made.

Asked about the possibility of examining the US downed drone, the general said that Iran does not need the reverse engineering and the technology of this US drone.

