Pakistan organizes conference to bring peace to Afghanistan

At least 40 delegates including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament are attending the conference.

The conference titled "Lahore Process" at Bhurbhan in Murree is being held at a time when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will come to Pakistan on June 27 in an effort to improve bilateral relations.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghan Taliban are not taking part in the conference.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the inaugural session of the conference on Saturday reiterated Pakistan's unshakable resolve to support peace, stability and long-term prosperity of Afghanistan.

He said that he visited all important regional states including Iran in an effort to build regional consensus on the ongoing Afghan peace process.

The Minister said Pakistan supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, and at peace with its neighbors. Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that after the Afghan nation, no one has suffered more than the people of Pakistan due to the persistent instability and conflict. Advancing the cause of peace and stability in Afghanistan is, therefore, in Pakistan's own national interest.

He said we wish to see a friendly Afghanistan, governed by an elected leadership, representative of the aspirations of all Afghans.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while others believed in a military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, we always thought that a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward. It is gratifying to note that others have also reached the same conclusion now.

The conference will discuss different areas including connectivity, trade, economy and health. It will also deliberate on the issue of repatriation of Afghan refugees who have been living in Pakistan for the past four decades.

