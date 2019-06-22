Iran futsal standing 1st in Asia, 3rd in world

The new ranking that was released on Saturday shows Iran with 1663 point, following Brazil (1876 pts.) and Spain (1763 pts.).

Iran precedes Russia, Argentina, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Italy, Ukraine, and Paraguay.

According to the website, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are second to fourth in Asia.

Iran is preparing for the preliminary round of the AFC Futsal Championship 2019 and the qualifying competition for the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

