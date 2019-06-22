Iran parliament to discuss violating Iranian airspace by US drone

Kamal Dehqani Firouzabadi slammed US act, saying members of parliament will debate the US provocative acts in the region.

Iranian lawmakers will review US violation of Iran's territorial waters, other countries like UAE giving airbase for the flight of the reconnaissance mission of the Unmanned Air Vehicle, he said.

Iran has lodged complaint with the UN Security Council against the United States for violating airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Shooting the US drone has made others aware of the fact that Iran skies is under the control of armed forces and no one will be able to take such measures against Iran.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Earlier, Iran has protested to the Swiss envoy in Tehran who represents the United States interests in Iran, over the violation of its airspace by a US drone which Iranian forces shot down.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministry director general for Americas Mohsen Baharvand submitted an official written protest to the Swiss diplomat in which he voiced his protest to the intrusion of a US drone into Iranian airspace.

Markus Leitner as the ambassador of Switzerland represents Washington's interests in Iran in the absence of an official US embassy in the country.

Baharvand said Iran held Washington responsible for the outcomes of such provocative actions.

He offered the Swiss diplomat more details information on the US drone intrusion, including the exact geographical location where it was hit by the Iranian forces within Iran's territory and said that parts of the drone have also been discovered in the Iranian territorial waters.

He said they have been handed over to the Iranian armed forces and could be demonstrated whenever needed.

The Iranian foreign ministry official further wanted the Ambassador to carry the message that Iran is not after conflicts with any countries including the US and its armed forces will bear no aggression and will deal strongly with any act of this kind.

