US anti-Iran accusations detrimental for regional peace: Pak MP

In an interview with IRNA, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce said Iran has clearly denied its involvement in some attacks in Persian Gulf region and strongly dismissed all kinds of allegations in this regards.

“Iran has been demanding independent and fare investigation of the matter which is also acknowledged by many countries in the world including Pakistan,” she said.

Member of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party added every country has a right to defend its position on international issue.

The politician expressing her views said accusing somebody without investigating the issue is against all diplomatic norms and international law. “This is an act which is against international relations,” she said.

She was of the view that any aggressive action is not in the interest of the region and any wrong move could destabilize the entire region.

Shandana Gulzar Khan said that the JCPOA was signed when Democrats were in the US government and many countries of the world had also worked very hard to finalize the agreement.

“It was an excellent agreement and the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal has not served anyone’s interest,” the MP said.

The political leader said international diplomatic and legal community must start a thought process and develop a mechanism so that no country in the world can easily walked away from international agreements the way the US withdrew from the JCPOA.

“The humanity suffers when you break the international law,” said the lawmaker.

The MP said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also trying to development strong ties with all countries of the world and the region and is willing to mediate between Muslim states to settle dispute.

“One thing is clear that the rule of law is in the interest of the entire world,” Shandana Gulzar Khan said.

