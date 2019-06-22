Labor min: US sanctions violate rights of workers and women

He made the remarks in his Twitter account to mark the 100th anniversary of foundation of the International Labor Organization in Geneva.

In a bitter criticism of the US sanctions on Iranian economy, Shariatmadari said that the US anti-human sanctions violate the rights of the workers and women losing their jobs.



The 108th meeting of the international body of labor took place on June 10-21 with the participation of the representatives of governments, labor groups, and employers at the ILO headquarters in Geneva.

On the sidelines of the event, Shariatmadari met with his Syrian, Bulgarian, Malaysian, and Azerbaijani counterparts to share experience and discuss cooperation.

Meanwhile, the labor ministers from the Asia-Pacific Group of the ILO (ASPAG) elected Shariatmadari as the chairman.

He added that the voice of Iranian workers will be louder from now on.

