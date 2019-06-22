Trump real aggressor, not Iran: Pakistan daily

‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments on Saturday said Trump is administration – lead by the hawkish Pompeo and Bolton – had been pushing for military action and government change in Iran even before they came into power, and now their actions have shown how relentlessly they want to provoke a conflict.

“While the steady buildup of provocations and pressure must be condemned as naked aggression without justification, the willful actions of Donald Trump give more cause for concern,” it said.

The paper said it emerged on Friday morning that the US President approved military strikes against Iran on Thursday before changing his mind, apparently 10 minutes before the strikes were scheduled to take place.

The editorial said some reports claim that top Pentagon officials warned a military response could result in a spiraling escalation with risks for US forces in the region.

It said cooler heads need to prevail in Washington; their president pulled out of the JCPOA, their president has reinstated sanctions, and their president has been caught flying drones over Iranian airspace. “It is Trump, not Iran who is the aggressor,” said ‘the Nation.’

The paper strongly believed mixed messages coming from the US will do nothing to diffuse the tensions with Iran.

