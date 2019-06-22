Iran has joint economic cooperation commissions with over 70 states

Ansari told IRNA in an interview that creating joint economic commissions is a proper means for boosting trade exchanges and economic cooperation.

“The US wrongful sanctions on Iran have left negative impacts on Iranian trade relations, economic activities and economic cooperation with the trade and economic partners of Iran,” Ansari said.

He said that Iran gave priority to economic cooperation with the neighboring states and that currently the friendly neighbors of Iran make up for 95% of Iran’s foreign trade.

He said that the US sanctions created obstacles to Iran's foreign trade with the overseas, so that other countries account for only five percent of the Iranian trade including China and India in particular.

