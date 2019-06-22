Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 22

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran to take US drone intrusion to UN
- Distance between national Japan and dependent Japan
- US escalating hostilities like a knife under your throat
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran says has ‘indisputable’ proof of US drone intrusion
- Russia will help Iran with oil if payment channel not launched: Ryabkov
- Iran, Turkey sign document to enhance strategic cooperation
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Peeping enemy’s eye blinded
- Yemeni forces conduct retaliatory attack against Saudi airport
- Iran fail to advance to AFC U-20 Futsal Championship final
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Esteghlal will play attacking football: Andrea Stramaccioni
- Qatar urges peaceful ties between Iran, Persian Gulf Arab states
- Strait of Hormuz is a cemetery for aggressors, cleric warns
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Forex subsidy policy stays
- Gold prices ease after earlier spike
- Joint commission to discuss ways of saving JCPOA
