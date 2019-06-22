22 June 2019 - 08:16
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 22

Tehran, June 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran to take US drone intrusion to UN

- Distance between national Japan and dependent Japan

- US escalating hostilities like a knife under your throat

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says has ‘indisputable’ proof of US drone intrusion

- Russia will help Iran with oil if payment channel not launched: Ryabkov

- Iran, Turkey sign document to enhance strategic cooperation

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL 

- Peeping enemy’s eye blinded

- Yemeni forces conduct retaliatory attack against Saudi airport

- Iran fail to advance to AFC U-20 Futsal Championship final

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Esteghlal will play attacking football: Andrea Stramaccioni

- Qatar urges peaceful ties between Iran, Persian Gulf Arab states

- Strait of Hormuz is a cemetery for aggressors, cleric warns

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Forex subsidy policy stays 

- Gold prices ease after earlier spike

- Joint commission to discuss ways of saving JCPOA

