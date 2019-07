Iran's team lost first set to the rival while it won three other sets with the score of 27 - 25 , 25 - 17 , 25 – 18.

Iran's volleyball team will host Australia and France at Rezazadeh Hall in Ardebil on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The men’s 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League is being held between May and July 2019 and the final round will take place in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish