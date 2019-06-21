Shooting down US drone justifiable in terms of int'l law: MP

Mahmoud Sadeqi, member of 'Hope' Fraction, added that the explanations provided by Foreign Ministry and Islamic Republic of Guard Corps (IRGC) indicate that the US drone had entered Iran's territories.

"Some former US military officials also censured Trump for that," he said, noting that he walked away from a creditable international accord, putting both the region and the US at risk of tension and conflict.

The reason for why the Americans did not show reactions was that Iran's move was legally justifiable, Sadeqi said.

Tehran MP also recalled that reciprocal action by the US cannot be justifiable at the current juncture, as Iran's move to down US radar-evading drone was an act of deterrence, he said.

