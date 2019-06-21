Official: Iran’s airspace safe for flights

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Abedzadeh said Iran’s airspace is safe both in Persian Gulf and inside the country and all foreign airlines continue their flights through Iranian airspace.

He added that flights through Iran’s airspace have not decreased.

He went on to say that over the last two years, in the wake of tensions in the region, and thanks to the security in Iranian airspace the number of flights in Iran’s skies increased to over 1,000 per day.

He noted that no foreign airliner have issued statement to Iran Civil Aviation Organization as regard changing routes and its avoidance to fly in Iran’s skies, Abedzadeh reiterated.

