China urges Iran, US to avoid escalation of tensions

“We note the report you mentioned. The [Persian] Gulf situation is complex and sensitive at the moment. China has been calling on relevant parties to refrain from actions leading to further escalation. Do not, we repeat, do not open Pandora's box,” Lu Kang said in the regular press conference.

He added: “It is China's consistent position that relevant sides should seek a proper solution through peaceful dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect to uphold regional peace and stability, which is in the interests of the international community.”

Elaborating on China position as regard Iran nuclear deal, he said: “Parties to the JCPOA will hold a Joint Commission meeting on June 28.”

“China is in close communication with all sides. As State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint press conference with Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid Al-Moualem a few days ago, the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, is the only realistic and viable approach to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue,” he reiterated.

“Other parties should respect Iran's legitimate demands and uphold the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA through concrete measures. We also hope Iran will not give up on the deal lightly,” Kang said referring to IAEA confirmation of Iran compliance in 15 consecutive reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesmen Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that the joint commission meeting of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is slated to be held in Vienna on June 28.

The meeting is to be held with the attendance of deputy foreign ministers and managing directors of Iran, China, Germany, UK, France and Russia, Abbas Mousavi said.

Earlier, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Monday that the visit to Iran of EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid is a token of the EU support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

9376**2050

