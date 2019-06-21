Russia warns US against futile anti-Iran acts

Speaking to reporters, Ryabkov expressed concerns over fluctuations in US decisions, saying first the US was after reaction then Trump gave up his choice.

According to Russian media, he said he does not want to evaluate what has happened over the last hours, but based on the information it is clear that the situation is so dangerous and it is the start of war.

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov urged all sides in the Persian Gulf to show self-restraint.

Speaking to reporters, he described as worrying the current situation, and said that Russia is carefully monitoring the situation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US of war against Iran, saying “Should the United States try to use force against Iran, a catastrophe will follow, because the effects of a military solution are very hard to gauge.”

"This [the use of US military force against Iran] would be a catastrophe at least for the region, because it would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region," Putin said, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"For those who might make such attempts, the consequences would be very sad, too, because it is very hard to foresee what the use of military force might entail."

Earlier, Iran has protested to the Swiss envoy in Tehran who represents the United States interests in Iran, over the violation of its airspace by a US drone which Iranian forces shot down.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministry director general for Americas Mohsen Baharvand submitted an official written protest to the Swiss diplomat in which he voiced his protest to the intrusion of a US drone into Iranian airspace.

Markus Leitner as the ambassador of Switzerland represents Washington's interests in Iran in the absence of an official US embassy in the country.

Baharvand said Iran held Washington responsible for the outcomes of such provocative actions.

He offered the Swiss diplomat more details information on the US drone intrusion, including the exact geographical location where it was hit by the Iranian forces within Iran's territory and said that parts of the drone have also been discovered in the Iranian territorial waters.

He said they have been handed over to the Iranian armed forces and could be demonstrated whenever needed.

The Iranian foreign ministry official further wanted the Ambassador to carry the message that Iran is not after conflicts with any countries including the US and its armed forces will bear no aggression and will deal strongly with any act of this kind.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at a high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

In an emergency phone conversation on Thursday night with the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there was "indisputable" evidence that a US drone had violated Iran's airspace.

