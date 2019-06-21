Iran's cartography authority: US spy drone hit over territorial waters

Questions and uncertainties have been raised in the case of the overthrow of US spy drone and the announcement of the coordinates of its destruction site in some media and international circles, in particular, American sources, about whether the drone has been shot down over the territorial waters of Iran.

Based on the received data and calculations carried out by the experts of the National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC), this drone was targeted at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak, 8 miles from the Islamic Republic of Iran's coastline on the shores of Hormozgan, between "Keratan" and "Kouh-e Mobarak".

Territorial waters or a territorial sea is a belt of coastal waters that go at most 12 nautical miles (22 km; 14 mi) from the edge of a coastal state. Theterritorial sea is land of the state. Ships are let to sail on it.

Accordingly, the location of the US spy drone shot down falls definitely in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and there are no doubts about it.

Iranian foreign minister too, said that sections of the US military drone were retrieved in Iran's territorial waters.

"At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

He added: "We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif slammed the recent US violation of the Iranian airspace, saying Iran will zealously defend skies, land and waters.

"The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

