US, regional allies must not make miscalculation vis-a-vis Iran: Senior expert

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Diaco Husseini said on an increase in tensions between Iran and the United States after two attacks on two Japan-linked oil tankers, “In the past days, we witnessed the Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo's visit to Tehran to convey a message of Donald Trump to Tehran.The goal he pursued was to show a diplomatic demonstration of his interest in talking to Tehran.”

“Despite this show by Trump, it was very clear that the United States did not have a real willingness to negotiate with Iran, because if he had the will to negotiate with Iran, he did not impose new sanctions against Iran in the petrochemical sector on the eve of the visit of the Japanese prime minister to Tehran.

The analyst for foreign policy issues, arguing that anyone seeking diplomacy and negotiation would not make space for continuing suspicion, underscored, ”Perhaps diplomacy from the point of view of the US president is to bring the rivals to the negotiating table fully humiliated. The issue is different to what diplomacy defines.”

Husseini stated that however, the intensification of the pressure and the re-imposition of sanctions led Iran to respond negatively to the US and not accept it which is natural.

Pointing out that Trump used the Japanese prime minister's visit to Tehran to pretend himself as an advocate of diplomacy, he that after the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Tehran, Immediately US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Tehran has ignored diplomacy and accused Tehran of carrying out attacks on tankers.

The senior expert went on to say that “Also, Abe Shinzo presented himself as a mediator and peace-loving figure, and increased Japan's credibility and capacity in international equations.”

He pointed to the attacks on oil tankers in the last month, and highlighted, “It does not matter to me who is behind this story, but the realities on the scene are important. As long as the conflict with Iran is pursued through the application of a policy of maximum pressure by the United States and the triangle of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli regime continues to pour fuel on the fire against Iran, the Persian Gulf region will not witness peace.

Region's security infrastructure needs to change with collective partnership

The expert made the remark that if the country or countries are willing, the current situation in the region is over and the crisis eases, they should seek to change the security structure of the region from the state of hostility to a secure structure based on collective partnership.

Recalling US allegations against Iran, Hosseini reiterated, “Washington claims Tehran has carried out the attacks, but the attacks were not due to sanctions and pressures on Iran, and Tehran rejects playing any role in this the conspiracy.”

He argued that the US sanctions against Iran have not become an existential threat to Iran and have not threatened its survival, saying Iran has adapted its economic conditions proportionate to sanctions, but if in the future sanctions are envisioned as an existential threat, Iran, like any other country, can do anything to defend itself and should not consider any limitation for itself, and in this context, Iran may resort to other means against the American economic war. "This is not Tehran’s current approach, but it can be subject to the future," said the senior expert at the Presidential Strategic Studies Center. In these circumstances, all options can be on the Iranian table.”

In response to a question about the possibility of a war between Iran and the United States, Hosseini noted, “The war between Iran and the United States depends on Washington. That Tehran says no war will happen between Iran and the United States is the result of self-confidence, but America may make a miscalculation or a third-party player would play a role in creating a war between Iran and the United States.”

He referred to Tehran's surrender in the limited US war as the misconception of many American warmongers against Iran, saying that this false impression that Iran does take any measure in the limited war and surrenders quickly must be eliminated.

He added that some in the United States are thinking that Iran will be brought to its knees and will immediately surrender in a limited war, while Iran does not recognize the US limited war. Iran is not beginning a war, but the one who begins the war with Iran is not finishing it, because with the start of somewhat limited attacks, Iran will hit its successive blows to the enemy.

The Iranian foreign policy analyst arguing that the United States and some regional actors must be aware of their power and behavior and not make miscalculation vis-a-vis Iran, said a spark in the Persian Gulf could burn the entire region because we are now in the region which has become somewhat a gunpowder storehouse, so the United States must control itself and control both its allies and not be influenced by others.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish