Airbus: Iran’s orders still underway

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the sidelines of the 2019 International Paris Air Show, Dubon referred to current contracts with Iran and also technical supports for the purchased planes, adding that all contracts with Iranian side are officially in place.

He noted that Iran’s orders are still in Airbus list.

Resuming the contracts depends on lifting the US sanctions or issuing case permissions.

He stressed holding talks with Iran Air and other Iranian customers to decide on keeping or changing the contracts.

Dubon reiterated that due to US sanction no permit will be issued for supplying spare parts and support services.

Pointing to delivering two Airbus 330 and one Airbus 321 to Iran Air, he said in case of flight security matters, Air Bus or any other company will issue case permissions for sending spare parts.

Following the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and removal of anti-Iran aviation sanctions, the deals to buy 100 planes from the French Company Airbus, 80 planes from US-based Boeing and 20 from ATR were signed.

Under the JCPOA, Iran received relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on certain aspects of its peaceful nuclear program.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to the JCPOA to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

