Iran, Turkey FMs to hold talks every 6 months

Speaking to reports before leaving Isfahan, Cavusoglu said deputy foreign ministers, managers and senior officials will also have consultations.

He pointed to the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and said, "Today we followed up presidents' decisions."

The Turkish foreign minister, meantime, referred to trade based on national currencies, boosting bilateral trade volume, consular issue and transportation as topics of discussion during the meeting with Zarif.

Pointing to holding Iran-Turkey joint economic commission meeting (KEK) in the near future, he said Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian will visit Turkey within weeks.

Referring to escalation of tensions in the region, Cavusoglu said the recent developments like attacking two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, shooting down the US drone in the Persian Gulf and increasing sanctions on Iran were also reviewed during the meeting.

Stressing trilateral mechanisms for promoting relations, he said Iraq will be able to enter the mechanism with Iran and Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Isfahan on Thursday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Upon his arrival, Cavusoglu was welcomed by Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei.

Tehran and Ankara share numerous interests in various fields, particularly in economy and trade, and they have tried to develop the relations in other spheres as well over the past years.

Turkey is also one of the major customers of Iran's energy market, but is banned from any transaction in the sector.

