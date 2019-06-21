FM spox: Iran, Turkey draw cooperation roadmap

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Abbas Mousavi said the roadmap was signed within the framework of biannual cooperation document in various fields by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The document will pave the way for setting up political cooperation, he added.

Referring to two rounds of talks between Zarif and Cavusoglu, he said the first rounds was held behind the closed doors and the second one was held with the attendance of deputy foreign ministers.

During the meetings, both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues, Mousavi noted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Isfahan on Thursday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Upon his arrival, Cavusoglu was welcomed by Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei.

Tehran and Ankara share numerous interests in various fields, particularly in economy and trade, and they have tried to develop the relations in other spheres as well over the past years.

Turkey is also one of the major customers of Iran's energy market, but is banned from any transaction in the sector.

