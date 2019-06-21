Building coalition against Iran, ineffective, going nowhere

Concurrent with the Japanese Prime Minister's talks with the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran, on Thursday, June 13, two tankers were attacked the Oman Sea in a suspicious scenario.

After the incident, without any hesitation, the Secretary of State and the President of the United States pointed the fingers to Iran.

All Washington’s accusations against Iran are based on unclear images that the US Central Command (Centcom) says is a demonstration of Iranian forces’ effort to separate an unexploded mine from the body of one of tankers.

Donald Trump, one day after the attack, based on the mentioned video told the Fox News television channel that the Strait of Hormuz will not be closed as the main shipping route in the world with these attacks, and would not remain closed if blocked.

Parallel to these words, the White House officials have focused more on building an international coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran and are trying to put forward "Iran’s threat to global security" perception in its psychological war more vigorously for public opinion and in the International arena.

A look at the ups and downs and the content of the stances of the White House officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran shows that the government of Trump, after intensifying economic pressures, intended to see the effectiveness of these pressures in changing Tehran's policies and, by using various mediating states and individuals, to test its chance to force the Islamic Republic of Iran to sit behind the negotiation table. Most governments in Europe and in the world have refused to accompany with the Hebrew-Arab-Anglo-Saxon claims toward Iran's role in the oil tanker incident, and considered as baseless the claims regarding that the Iranian forces were involved in Thursday's incidents.

For many observers, the continuation of Iran's resistance after a period of relative ease in Washington's rhetoric against Tehran may intensify Trump government's position and tone with approaching to the time of elections, leads him to test every tools his at disposal to make changes in the complex equation of Iran.

Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has called the attack on two tankers in the Oman Sea a global challenge, saying that his country is seeking a global consensus to deal with this problem.

Shanahan has made clear that he and other members of Trump cabinet, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, are now focusing on such a consensus.

The main achievement of building coalition by the Trump government was the repetition of Washington's stance in London, which faced serious and critical responses, particularly by the Islamic Republic of Iran and rivals of the conservative ruling party in Britain.

After the United States' regional allies, especially the Saudis, demanded a decisive response to the perpetrators on incidents of tankers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that evidence related to these attacks should be independently examined.

In the circumstances that Russia called the accusations against Iran as baseless and fake, and the Russian presidential spokesman warned the world not make hasty conclusions on this issue, the Japanese comment on the attack against the oil tanker is very considerable.

While the Americans have accused Iran of attacking tankers by mines or launching torpedoes, the Managing Director of Japanese Company’s Kokuka Sangyo, has said two flying objects were involved in the attack on the company's tanker during Thursday's attacks in Oman Sea.

Trump, who had previously sought to establish a regional coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran like Arabic NATO and fails to engage European partners in the confrontation with Iran, has acted awkwardly in the new theater against Tehran.

Hence, it seems that US making coalition against Iran under the pretext of suspicious events such as attacking oil tankers could not attract others rather than the planners and repeated elements of Iranophobia project, and did not bring any achievement for Washington to isolate Tehran.

