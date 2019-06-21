Senior cleric urges US to be aware of its behavior, claims

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayers speech, Haj Ali Akbari referred to shooting down of the US spy drone by the Iranian forces on Thursday, and said Iranian youth's message is that "we have never started war and the power of our logic has been proved".

He called on the US to know that the Iranians are not secretive and do not behave like Americans.

They have recently attacked oil tankers in the Sea of Oman and have hidden themselves, Haj Ali Akbari reiterated.

He went on to say that the White House first rejected downing its drone and then accepted it, but claimed that the accident happened in international waters.

Americans wanted to test Iran’s potential and sensitivity level, Haj Ali Akbari said.

He also referred to the various diplomatic and political defeats by the US, and said they were defeated again during Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's trip to Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian cleric appreciated armed forces and urged the US officials to apologize Iranians.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish