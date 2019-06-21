 Iran not taking Trump's rhetoric as serious: SNSC secretary

In an interview with Russia Today TV network on Thursday night, the high ranking official said that the sanctions policy and the economic war that Trump is pursuing will not yield any result and these hostile policies will fail in the end.

"We have 15 neighbors, geographic borders and the economic environment and more importantly the nation on the scene, and all of this will make the sanctions fail, as in the past 2.5 years was so," he said.

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council highlighted that "Iran's policy in protecting security and stability, especially in the current world and energy situation, is clear and Tehran will not attack anyone, but the aggressor will regret if Iran is attacked.”

Shamkhani added that the presence of foreign troops, especially Americans in the region, is the main cause of tension, and the best example of this is their support for Saddam in attacking Iran and the use of chemical weapons and then attacking Kuwait with the green light of the United States.

