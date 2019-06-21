US responsible for aggression, violation of international law: Pak analyst

Kashif Ahmad Mohaar in his article published in daily the ‘Nation’ said the US has not only violated the JCPOA by unilaterally withdrawing from it, but also disobeyed international law.

“Realistically speaking, there are evidences that Iran was strictly abiding by the terms of agreement. It has substantially halted uranium enrichment and allowed IAEA monitors to inspect her nuclear sites,” he said.

He viewed the JCPOA was incorporated in a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC Resolution 2231) and, therefore, compliance was binding upon all parties under the law. “Therefore, the United States should be held responsible for aggression and violation of international law,” he said.

Kashif Ahmad Mohaar added the US hawks have put inexorable pressure on Donald Trump, the incumbent US President, for government change in Iran through coercive measures.

He added that Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA last year and re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran. “This clearly manifests the US warmongering attitude,” he said.

The analyst said that Iranians have categorically denied all allegations against them and demanded a peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Although Iran responded in a calculated, measured and peaceful manner, it is committed to safeguard its national integrity and sovereignty at any cost,” he said.

He added that recent oil tanker attacks seem to be a subversion activity with the objective to disrupt Japanese efforts for peaceful settlement of the US-Iranian standoff.

“The anti-Iran elements may have carried out those attacks for achieving a consensus for maximizing regional and international pressure on Iran,” he noted.

The expert said any conflict in the Middle East would not restrain to the region, but also engulf the neighbouring regions and the globe at large.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all regional and global stakeholders to endeavor for saving humanity from another cataclysmic event,” the analyst said.

Kashif Ahmad Mohaar added the United States should stop its ‘pressure tactics’ and pressure maximizing strategy. “Instead negotiations are the best possible alternative to military means; engagement not the containment should be the best strategy,” he said,

He added world powers, particularly Russia, China, France, the UK, and Germany- which are also parties to the JCPOA and some of these are to some extent supporting Iran - should exert maximum pressure on the US for compliance of the treaty.

He was of the opinion that Pakistan should play a role of interlocutor to resolve the US-Iran discord.

“Although Pakistan may not be in a position to convince the Americans, yet it can persuade Saudi Arabia and Iran for a peaceful settlement of their disputes. “If Saudi Arabia and Iran, even if partially, resolve their disputes and negotiate for peace in the region, the US influence can be curtailed in the region,” said the analyst.

He added that Pakistan should join Russia-Iran-China troika because policies of the Trump administration are taking the country towards isolationism and weakening its international stature.

“On the other hand, Russian resurgence has paid dividends for increasing its influence on global strategic chess-board," he said.

The analyst said Pakistan should join the Russia-Iran-China camp to successfully pursue its national interest and achieve foreign policy objectives.

