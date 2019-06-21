US’ anti-Iran accusations aim at gaining influence in Middle East: Chinese professor

In an interview with the Chinese state TV on Friday, Li Lee noted that Iran, in treating the case, has taken logical steps, saying that the United States intends, with these pretexts, to increase its presence and influence in the region, make other states dependant on it and show that its presence could bring security to tankers.

Referring to the fact that the United States has not convinced the international community about the tankers' explosion, the Chinese professor went on to say the United States and some of its allies immediately pointed the finger at Iran, while the videos and images that the United States has used as evidence against Iran, is not preferable as evidence and cannot be considered acceptable to the countries.

The Middle East affairs expert at the Beijing Research Center stated that Iran was one of the first countries to report the incident and, and helped sailors and tankers, so it is not reasonable to easily raise charges against Iran.

Lee rejected images released by the United States and reiterated, "There are many countries with this kind of equipment, and the film is never adducible."

The professor at the National Defense University of China said that the Americans’ remarks were contradictory and said, on the one hand, Iran is using mines to carry out the explosions or targeted the ships by torpedoes. On the other hand, the Japanese say the sailors and the crew of the ship have seen flying objects, and these are showing that there is no reason and evidence that they want to blame for Iran.

On June 13, two tankers caught on fire after explosions caused by a reported attack in the Oman Sea. 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Oman Sea on Thursday morning were rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan maritime search and rescue center.

They were transported to Jask Port in the east of the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as Iran's humanitarian gesture.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged, and the Panama-flagged were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

