Slovak envoy hails Tehran-Bratislava ties

Addressing Bratislava Illustration Exhibition's inaugural ceremony in Qom late on Thursday, he stressed the need for further translation of books into the two countries' languages, hoping that Shahnameh (Book of Kings) by Hakim Abulqasem Ferdowsi would be translated into Slovak language one day.

Referring to the bright history of children books illustration in Slovakia, he said that the BIB is a suitable opportunity for presence of the Iranian artists.

He also hoped that further opportunities will be created for cooperation between the two countries' artists.

Bratislava Illustration Exhibition featuring 29 works from Slovakian illustrators and 13 Iranian artworks winning award from The Biennial of Illustration Bratislava will continue in Qom until July 10.

