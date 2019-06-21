21 June 2019 - 08:29
Turkish Airlines opens office in Isfahan

Isfahan, June 21, IRNA -- Turkish Airlines opened an office in Isfahan late on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ambassador Derya Ors.

While visiting various parts of the office, Cavusoglu hoped that inauguration of the office would help promote cultural relations between Isfahan and Turkish cities.

Turkish foreign minister was welcomed by Isfahan Governor General Abbas Rezaei upon his arrival in the city late on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and visiting Cavusoglu are to discuss mutual economic ties in the picturesque city on June 21.

Zarif is in Isfahan to present some of the gifts donated by foreign officials to him to Museum of Foreign Ministry Mission in Isfahan.

