Qom hosting Bratislava Illustration Exhibition

Editor of the 'Art Quarterly Book Review' Ali Buzari told the inaugural ceremony that the exhibition includes selected illustrations showcased in The Biennial of Illustration Bratislava (BIB), with a focus on illustration of books for children.

Noting that Iran has always participated in Bratislava, he said that Iran won its first award in the biennial in 1969 and it has so far bagged a total of 12 awards over the 54-year history of the exhibition.

"Qom is one of the hubs of illustration of books for children and young adults, as it is currently hosting exhibition selected works showcased in BIB," Buzari said.

The exhibition featuring 29 works from Slovakian illustrators and 13 Iranian artworks winning award from The Biennial of Illustration Bratislava will continue until July 10.

