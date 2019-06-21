Scholar urges Iran to protest against US aggression

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Yusef Molaei said according to law, presence of the US drone over Iran’s territorial waters is regarded as violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Elaborating on reactions from inside and outside of the country, he called for not entering into the details of international relations law and the scientific and legal evaluations without having the correct information.

Iran is able and will file its complaint to the United Nations Security Council, he noted

Iran considers as against Treaty of Amity any provocative and unfriendly act which is in line with disturbing the balance between Iran and the US, he said.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

