Zarif: Iran standing strong against bullies

Touring Isfahan Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition, the Iranian foreign minister told IRNA that Iran has been standing strong and steadfast and those visiting Isfahan can understand the matter.

Zarif also hailed the exhibition as an opportunity for introducing Iran's capabilities in various sectors, including culture and, economy and history.

"Kashan, Kerman and Shiraz and other cities showcasing Iran's heritage of civilization can pass on the reality that they face a very big nation, not a nation they can bully," he said.

The 11th Isfahan Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition opened on June 18 and will end on June 21.

