Iran, Azerbaijan hold joint commission meeting on Aras River

According to Azeri media, during the meeting, both sides signed the protocol for using the energy and water sources of Aras River by Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iranian delegation headed by managing director of Iran Energy Ministry for border rivers and joint water sources Isa Bozorgzadeh attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, Head of the State Committee on Irrigation and Water Supply Affairs of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Asgar Asgarov referred to developing ties between Iran and Azerbaijan based on interests of both countries, saying mutual trips between senior officials of two countries and the joint projects have reinforced bilateral relations more than ever.

Meanwhile, Bozorgzadeh said Iran and Azerbaijan are using Aras water sources in good situation.

