VP: Iran expects Europe to behave wisely

Speaking in a meeting with Philippe Thiebaud, French Ambassador to Iran and some other French officials, Ebtekar referred to relations between Iran and France and emphasized the importance of maintaining common understanding at regional and international levels.

Pointing to the US economic war against Iranian people and the imposed foreign pressures, she said despite the fact that the IAEA has always verified Iran’s compliance with Iran nuclear deal, the US is still insisting on imposing sanctions against Iran.

She reiterated the fact that Iran is seeking peace, security and stability and has shown patience over last year, calling on the EU to show logical behavior.

Meanwhile, Head of the Foreign Policy Committee of the French National Assembly Marielle de Sarnez referred to deep relations between Iran and France in scientific, research, educational and political fields, especially the nuclear deal, and said peace and stability are important in the region.

In addition to Iran, Europe and Africa are also involved with immigrants’ challenges, she said, adding that Daesh (the ISIS) ideology still exists.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish