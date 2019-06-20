Iran releases details of US spy drone aggression

The US espionage drone took off from the US military bases in the Persian Gulf on early Thursday morning and it was using radar evading techniques before heading from the Hormuz Strait, south of Iran towards Chabahar port in the southwestern parts of the country, IRGC said.

The IRGC statement noted that while returning back to the Hormuz Strait from the eastern part of the region, near the Hormuz Strait, the drone invaded Iran’s territory and was engaged in espionage activities.

In the meantime, the IRGC air defense system downed the spy drone at 4:05 AM local time, it added.

IRGC declared on Thursday morning that it has shot down a US spy drone.

At the early hours of Thursday, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following the US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

9191**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish