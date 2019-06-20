Russia warns US of war against Iran

Vladimir Putin made the remarks during the annual question-and-answer session on Thursday.

"This [the use of US military force against Iran] would be a catastrophe at least for the region, because it would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region," Putin said, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"For those who might make such attempts, the consequences would be very sad, too, because it is very hard to foresee what the use of military force might entail."

"Iran is a Shia country. Even the Islamic world believes that they are people capable of going to extremes if they have to protect themselves and their country," President Putin said.

"What these extremes will evolve into is anyone’s guess. It is hard to tell whom they will affect. It is very undesirable to see the events follow this scenario."

