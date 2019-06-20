20 June 2019 - 20:26
Journalist ID: 1357
News Code 83362773
1 Persons

Russia warns US of war against Iran

Russia warns US of war against Iran

Moscow, June 20, IRNA - Should the United States try to use force against Iran, a catastrophe will follow, because the effects of a military solution are very hard to gauge, Russian president said.

Vladimir Putin made the remarks during the annual question-and-answer session on Thursday.

"This [the use of US military force against Iran] would be a catastrophe at least for the region, because it would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region," Putin said, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"For those who might make such attempts, the consequences would be very sad, too, because it is very hard to foresee what the use of military force might entail."

"Iran is a Shia country. Even the Islamic world believes that they are people capable of going to extremes if they have to protect themselves and their country," President Putin said.

"What these extremes will evolve into is anyone’s guess. It is hard to tell whom they will affect. It is very undesirable to see the events follow this scenario."

9191**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 0 =