Iran ranks 1st in reducing kids, women mortality rate

Speaking in Saveh administrative council meeting, Namaki said the Islamic Revolution has made valuable achievements in health and treatment field.

He added that before the Islamic Revolution, 130 infants died out of 1,000 births.

Some 300 pregnant women also died out of 100,000 cases, Namaki noted.

The Iranian minister referred to establishing 66 universities, educating thousands of experts, full vaccination coverage, building 18,000 medical centers in rural areas as other achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

