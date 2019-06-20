20 June 2019 - 18:50
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83362724
0 Persons

Iran ranks 1st in reducing kids, women mortality rate

Iran ranks 1st in reducing kids, women mortality rate

Saveh, June 20, IRNA - Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said Iran is standing on the first position among 23 countries in eastern Mediterranean with regard to the index of kids and pregnant women mortality rate.

Speaking in Saveh administrative council meeting, Namaki said the Islamic Revolution has made valuable achievements in health and treatment field.

He added that before the Islamic Revolution, 130 infants died out of 1,000 births.

Some 300 pregnant women also died out of 100,000 cases, Namaki noted.

The Iranian minister referred to establishing 66 universities, educating thousands of experts, full vaccination coverage, building 18,000 medical centers in rural areas as other achievements of the Islamic Revolution.   

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 10 =