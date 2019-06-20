Iran warns foreign planes against aggression

Iran will defend all its sea, land and air borders and aggression to its air space is its' redline, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Iran will give crushing response to any hostile country without any consideration, Shamkhani noted.

He said that no war will take place between Iran and the US.

The official said that the Iranian nation will change the US sanctions into opportunity.

What US President Donald Trump says is against what he does, Shamkhani added.

He urged the US to correct its past mistakes towards Iran and be committed to its obligations enshrined in the nuclear deal.

For sure, Iran will defeat the US in the economic war, Shamkhani noted, while saying that the US cannot accomplish its goal to bring the Iranian oil export to zero.

A country which has 15 neighbors cannot be sanctioned, he said.

