Zarif: Iran looking for enhanced ties with world via interactive diplomacy

Addressing a meeting with Isfahan managers, Zarif said solidarity and unity among officials and people will result in boosting relations.

Referring to the US’ demand to change Iran's policies and behavior, he said Iran will not change its regional policies under the shadow of sanctions.

Zarif went on to say that the international conditions show that most of the countries are against the US policies, adding that EU has taken position against the US for two years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif described the recent meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as constructive and cordial.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, heading a high-ranking delegation, is to arrive in Isfahan on Thursday (June 20) to talk with Zarif.

The Turkish top diplomat's meetings and talks with Iranian officials will be held in the central city of Isfahan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Signing documents on political cooperation between the two sides' foreign ministries is also on Cavusoglu's itinerary, according to the spokesman.

Bilateral relations, including implementation of the previously signed agreements between Iran and Turkey in economic sphere, discussing the latest developments of the region and the world will be among the main topics of the two foreign ministers in Isfahan, he said.

Tehran and Ankara share numerous interests in various fields, particularly in economy and trade, and they have tried to develop the relations in other spheres as well over the past years.

Turkey is also one of the major customers of Iran's energy market, but is banned from any transaction in the sector.

