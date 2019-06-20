Iran FM Zarif: Civilized society cannot be threatened

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of world leaders’ gifts in Isfahan library, Zarif said tourism will bring about cultural and economic benefits.

He added that tourism shows Iran’s cultural depth to foreign tourists.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that some of the gifts granted by world leaders have been unveiled and they will be transferred to Foreign Ministry museum.

Zarif referred to Isfahan as symbol of Iranian culture and civilization, saying tourism will also have strategic advantages.

Foreign Ministry will support all Iranian cities; namely historical city of Isfahan, he reiterated.

In response to a question as regard not stamping tourists’ passports, he said it is for many years that Iran issues electronic visas, adding that the issue is ordinary in most of the countries in the world.

Spokesman of the Iranian Government Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that foreign tourists can visit Iran without their passports being stamped.

"President Hassan Rouhani assigned the airport police not to stamp passports of foreign tourists. Taking into consideration the fact that the US is practicing the economic terrorism plans and people who travel to Iran may feel a bit afraid that they may be pressured by the US," the spokesman added.

He went on to say that this can attract more tourists to Iran.

Violating the international law and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 international nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, and re-imposed brutal sanctions afterwards.

