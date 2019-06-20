Leader lauds racial diversity in Iran

No country could be compared to Iran when it comes to racial diversity, the Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the staff of the Congress of Martyrs of Kordestan province in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader said that the enemies have always tried to manipulate racial diversity and religious differences to undermine the Islamic Republic.

He also hailed the role of Kurdish people in protecting the country and Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The sacrifices of Kurdish martyrs are different from other martyrs because they were fighting the anti-revolution forces inside their cities, towns and villages, the Supreme Leader noted.

