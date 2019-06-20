Senior Iran MP calls for resumption of banking ties with Pakistan

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, leading a four-member Iranian parliamentary delegation, made the remarks during his meetings with senior Pakistani officials in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

The Iranian delegation during its Karachi visit met separately with Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation comprised Mohammad Baset Durazehi, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Sabaghian. Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi was also present during the meetings.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in talks with Pakistani officials said that his country was willing to cooperate with Pakistan’s Sindh province in health, infrastructure development, energy, especially renewable energy sectors.

He said that there is a need to enhance cooperation between the investment companies of Iran and Pakistan.

The politician noted that provinces of Iran and Pakistan can cooperate with each other in producing medicine and spare parts of cars.

The parliamentarian said that agreement to declare Mashhad and Karachi as sisters cities should be signed at the priority basis.

Expressing his views, Farahani said that Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project would benefit Pakistan, especially the Sindh province.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they fully support the IP project. He said that exchange of parliamentary delegations between Iran and Pakistan should be further enhanced.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier the delegation met Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman of Pakistani Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairperson of Pakistan National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar.

They also attended an interactive discussion of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Islamabad.

