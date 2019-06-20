FM spox slams US violation of Iran’s airspace

Protesting against aggressive and provocative acts, Abbas Mousavi warned against illegal entrance of any foreign flying object and violating Iran’s frontage, saying aggressors will be responsible for it.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

