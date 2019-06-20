US spy drone shot-down, clear message to White House: Commander

Shooting down of the US spy drone has a clear message and it is the fact that the defenders of this country are ready to give decisive response to any aggression, Major-General Hossein Salami said in a local ceremony.

He said that enemies have no choice but to respect Iran's territorial integrity and interests.

Iran is not seeking war with any country but its armed forces are ready to defend the country against aggression, Salami added.

He pointed to the US offer for negotiation and noted that the enemy waged economic war against Iran in a bid to weaken the defense capability of the country.

The commander pointed to failure of the US conspiracies against Iran and said that the Iranian nation would resist and rejects negotiation under pressure.

At the early hours of Thursday, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mobarak region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions among Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

9191**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish