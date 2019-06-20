US misleading world to cover up its failed Afghan policy

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi made the remarks in the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

He said the people of Afghanistan are tired of years of invasion, occupation and foreign military presence, as well as the vicious cycle of terror, insecurity and instability.

The call for peace has never been as loud and strong as it is today, Takht-e Ravanchi said, emphasizing that those demands must be realized.

He noted that to be durable, peace must be established by and for Afghans, and their needs can neither be dictated to them nor ignored.

Takht-e Ravanchi said that regional and international partners, therefore, can only support Afghanistan’s aspirations for peace.

Welcoming the convening of the Consultative Peace Loya Jirga, he said that it is unfortunate that the United States – instead of acknowledging the role played by Iran – continues to accuse his country of fomenting insecurity in Afghanistan.

“The sole purpose of this unfounded claim is to cover the United States’ failed policy in Afghanistan for the last 18 years,” Takht-e Ravanchi said, adding that Iran has always stood firm in support of peace on its neighbors' soil.

Preserving and strengthening Afghanistan’s defense and security forces are crucial and the time-bound and responsible withdrawal of all foreign forces is pursued, he said, noting that particular attention should be paid to the dangerous activities of such terrorist groups as ISIS (Daesh).

