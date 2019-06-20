20 June 2019 - 10:47
Iran shoots down US spy drone

Tehran, June 20, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared on Thursday that it has shot down a US spy drone.

At the early hours of Thursday, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions among Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

