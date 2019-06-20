Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 20

** IRAN NEWS
- No stamps on passports for attracting more tourists
- President slams US 'economic terrorism' against Iran
- Talks with US to end up with surrender
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: JCPOA commitments suspension Iran’s smallest action
- Iran firmly rejects US tanker attack allegations
- Record 70.8 million people now displaced worldwide, UN says
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- President Rouhani: New enrichment decision least Iran can do
- UN evidence links MBS to Khashoggi murder
- Iran, Russia, China discussing settlement mechanism
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Rouhani: U.S. sanctions are ‘crime against humanity’
- IRGC chief: US push for talks aimed at wrecking Iran’s defense power
- Talks with Taliban need to be coordinated with Kabul: Shamkhani
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iran medical tourism generates $1.2b annually
- Mining investment in Iran to reach $3 Billion by March 2020
- Tehran will not extend deadline to scale back JCPOA commitments
