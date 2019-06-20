Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 20

** IRAN NEWS

- No stamps on passports for attracting more tourists

- President slams US 'economic terrorism' against Iran

- Talks with US to end up with surrender

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: JCPOA commitments suspension Iran’s smallest action

- Iran firmly rejects US tanker attack allegations

- Record 70.8 million people now displaced worldwide, UN says

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President Rouhani: New enrichment decision least Iran can do

- UN evidence links MBS to Khashoggi murder

- Iran, Russia, China discussing settlement mechanism

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani: U.S. sanctions are ‘crime against humanity’

- IRGC chief: US push for talks aimed at wrecking Iran’s defense power

- Talks with Taliban need to be coordinated with Kabul: Shamkhani

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran medical tourism generates $1.2b annually

- Mining investment in Iran to reach $3 Billion by March 2020

- Tehran will not extend deadline to scale back JCPOA commitments

