Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 20

Tehran, June 20, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

-  No stamps on passports for attracting more tourists

-  President slams US 'economic terrorism' against Iran

-  Talks with US to end up with surrender

** IRAN DAILY

-  Rouhani: JCPOA commitments suspension Iran’s smallest action

-  Iran firmly rejects US tanker attack allegations

-  Record 70.8 million people now displaced worldwide, UN says

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-  President Rouhani: New enrichment decision least Iran can do

-  UN evidence links MBS to Khashoggi murder

-  Iran, Russia, China discussing settlement mechanism

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Rouhani: U.S. sanctions are ‘crime against humanity’

-  IRGC chief: US push for talks aimed at wrecking Iran’s defense power

-  Talks with Taliban need to be coordinated with Kabul: Shamkhani

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

-  Iran medical tourism generates $1.2b annually

-  Mining investment in Iran to reach $3 Billion by March 2020

-  Tehran will not extend deadline to scale back JCPOA commitments 

