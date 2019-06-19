Syria owes defeating terrorists to Supreme Leader, Iran supports: Official

In a meeting with Custodian of Astan Qods Razavi Ahmad Marvi on Wednesday, he added that sedition created in Syria was the outcome of Zionist regime and the US' plots and financing of regional reactionaries.

"Syria emerges victorious through President Assad's resistance and Iran's supports, as today, the Syrian people attaches deep respect to the Iranian nation and believe if it were not for the Iranian backing, Syrian nation has not gotten rid of the Daesh," he said.

Marvi, for his part, said that the US has never dared to attack the Islamic Iran due to the Iranian nation's spirit of resistance and foresightedness.

Referring to the arrogant powers' plots against the Syrian nation, he added that after the US failed to achieve its goals in battlefield, it launched oppressive economic war against the country, which is the same it did with Iran and it will fail in this respect, too.

Although the arrogance inflicted economic, developmental and infrastructural damage to it, it failed to destroy the country, he said.

"Spirit of resistance the Syrian nation has developed will immunize the country against the enemies forever," Marvi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish